The Phoenix Suns are currently among the favorites to win the 2023-24 NBA championship, with +650 odds (fourth-best in the league) as they ready for the season opener on the road against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +650 4th Bet $100 to win $650 To Make the Finals +300 - Bet $100 to win $300 To Make the Playoffs -1100 - Bet $1100 to win $100

Suns Team Stats

The Suns made it to the postseason Second Round last year after going 45-37 in the regular season.

Last season the Suns were 28-13 at home and 17-24 away.

Phoenix went 9-22 as underdogs and 36-15 as favorites.

In the Pacific Division the Suns were 9-7, and in the conference as a whole they went 30-22.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites last season, the Suns put up a 6-8 record. They were 30-7 when favored by 3.5 points or more.

As a three-point (or fewer) underdog last season, Phoenix delivered a 4-8 record. The team also was 5-14 when an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Suns' Top Players

Devin Booker scored 27.8 points per game and dished out 5.5 assists per game last season.

Jusuf Nurkic pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game.

Grayson Allen hit 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Allen collected 0.9 steals per game. Drew Eubanks averaged 1.3 blocks an outing.

