Improvements blooming for Botanical Gardens
Published: Nov. 13, 2012 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: Nov. 20, 2012 at 10:39 PM MST
TUCSON (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Botanical Gardens is getting a makeover, starting with the entrance.
It just unveiled a new steel arch outside the entrance, modeled after Tucson's ranching past.
Still to come are a new admissions office, updates to the butterfly house, updated classrooms, and other improvements.
Construction on those projects are set to start next summer and be done by next fall. Private donations are paying for them.