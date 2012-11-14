Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Gift of Air Giveaway
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Improvements blooming for Botanical Gardens

By Christopher Francis
Published: Nov. 13, 2012 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: Nov. 20, 2012 at 10:39 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON (Tucson News Now) - The Tucson Botanical Gardens is getting a makeover, starting with the entrance.

It just unveiled a new steel arch outside the entrance, modeled after Tucson's ranching past.

Still to come are a new admissions office, updates to the butterfly house, updated classrooms, and other improvements.
Construction on those projects are set to start next summer and be done by next fall.  Private donations are paying for them.
Copyright 2012 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tucson woman is fighting for her life after she was stung by hundreds of Africanized bees.
Tucson woman fighting for life after hundreds of bees attack
Officials say a school bus struck a juvenile pedestrian at Linda Vista Boulevard and Thornydale...
UPDATE: School bus strikes juvenile pedestrian near Mountain View High School
True Crime Arizona: The bomb that killed Tucson businessman Gary Triano
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in...
Arizona man gets life sentence for murdering fellow inmate
New dashboard traces who has and has not been vaccinated