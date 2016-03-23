Closed captioning information

FCC rules require broadcast stations to make sure that complaints about closed captioning can be easily made, and addressed in a timely manner.
Station point of contact information for immediate concerns and written complaints are available below, and with the FCC. The FCC will publish the contact information on its website, and make it available by telephone inquiry.
On receipt of a complaint, KOLD, KMSB or KTTU will have thirty days to respond to the viewer, and we also must provide the FCC with a copy of the response.
To contact us about our closed captioning service or report captioning problems, please contact our engineering team. KOLD, KMSB and KTTU accept calls using TDD, and we are available during normal business hours to address captioning issues.
KOLD
Engineer On Call Telephone: (520) 744-5223 Fax: (520) 744-5250 E-mail: closedcaptioning@tucsonnewsnow.com
KMSB/KTTU
Engineer On Call Telephone: (520) 744-1313 Fax: (520) 744-5233 E-mail: closedcaptioning@tucsonnewsnow.com
To submit a complaint about an issue that cannot be resolved by contacting the Engineer On Call, you may contact:
Lorne Earle Chief Engineer, KOLD-TV 7831 N. Business Park Drive Tucson, AZ 85743 Phone: 520-744-5223 Fax: 520-744-5250 Email: learle@kold.com