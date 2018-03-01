Woman rescued after 100-ft fall in Box Canyon

PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to Box Canyon Sunday afternoon in response to a 69-year-old woman who fell over the edge.
When crews arrived on scene they made contact the person who reported the injured female, according to a news release.
The reportee said he was scouting for deer in Box Canyon Saturday, when he saw a car parked on the side of the road. When he went out to scout for deer Sunday, he noticed the car was still there, so he went to investigate. As he approached the car he could hear someone calling for help and saw the female approximately 100 feet below.
Rescue personnel hiked down into Box Canyon to render aid to the injured female. When they reached her, they noticed she had injuries to her head and body. The injured female was secured on a stretcher and placed in a Baumann Bag.
The sheriff's department helicopter utilized the hoist to lift the female from the canyon. When the she was secured on the helicopter she was flown to a nearby landing zone and transferred to a Life Line helicopter. Life Line transported the injured female to a nearby hospital for treatment.
