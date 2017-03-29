Arizonans have $1.5B in unclaimed property

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More than $1.5 billion in unclaimed property in Arizona is just waiting for its rightful owner.
And if you have ever lived here, there’s a one-in-seven chance that some of that money is yours. Property is considered unclaimed when there has been no owner contact for a specified period of time, usually between one and three years.
If the owner of a financial asset can’t be found, it must be turned over to the state Department of Revenue.
Do you have money that’s owed to you? Click HERE to find out.
