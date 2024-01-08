Remembering the victims, survivors of Jan. 8 shooting

Autoplay

TUCSON, AZ (13 NEWS) - Every Tucson native knows exactly where they were when they got the news.

At 10:11 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2011, a gunman opened fire in a crowded parking lot at a grocery store near Ina and Oracle.

The gunman was targeting congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was hosting an event to meet constituents.

Six people lost their lives and 13 others were wounded, including Giffords.

The Victims

Christina-Taylor Green.

Christina-Taylor Green, 9: Green was born in Maryland on Sept. 11, 2001. She was featured in a book called “Faces of Hope: Babies Born on 9/11.” Susan Hileman, Green’s neighbor, took her to the event thinking the girl would enjoy it. Hileman was injured in the shooting.

John McCarthy Roll.

U.S. District Judge John Roll, 63: Roll earned his law degree from UA in 1972. Roll was nominated to the federal bench in 1991, and has been the chief judge of the district of Arizona since 2006.

Dorothy "Dot" Morris. (Morris Family)

Dorothy "Dot" Morris, 76: Morris moved to Oro Valley from Las Vegas after her husband George Morris retired as a pilot with United Airlines, according to Bill Royle, a good friend of the Morris family. The couple have two daughters, Kim Hardy and Tori Nelson, who live in Las Vegas.

Phyllis Schneck (Schneck Family)

Phyllis Schneck, 79: Schneck, originally from New Jersey, was a homemaker for much of her life, reported the Los Angeles Times. From the story: “She centered her world on her three children, seven grandchildren, her 2-year-old great-grandchild, and her husband, Ernie Schneck Sr., who was the brother of her childhood best friend. She did administrative work for a time at Fairleigh Dickinson University, but was mainly devoted to community work and raising her children, her daughter said.”

Mavy and Dorwan Stoddard.

Dorwan Stoddard, 76: Stoddard was a church volunteer. When the shooting started, Dorwan tried to protect his wife, Mavy, by laying on top of her when the shooting started. She was wounded in the attack.

Gabriel "Gabe" Zimmerman (Source: KOLD)

Gabriel “Gabe” Zimmerman, 30: Zimmerman was recently engaged to be married. He was Giffords’ director of community outreach. He graduated from University High School in 1998 where he was active in student government. Friends described him as “caring,” “motivated,” “a free spirit,” and “a man who understood how to live life.”

The Survivors

Sallie and Bill Badger.

Bill Badger: He helped subdue the shooter and was hailed as a hero. Badger, a retired Army colonel, passed away in March 2015 at the age of 78.

Ron Barber

Ron Barber: Barber was standing next to Rep. Giffords when the shooting happened. He was shot twice but survived. He went on to become a lawmaker and an outspoken proponent of mental health.

Carol and Ken Dorushka (KOLD News 13)

Ken Dorushka: Dorushka was shot in the arm while pushing his wife Carol out of harm’s way.

Eric James Fuller (AZ Family)

Eric James Fuller : Fuller was shot in the leg and his back. He became famous when it was learned he drove himself to the hospital.

Gabby Giffords: Giffords, a congresswoman, was the target of the shooting but she miraculously survived. She and her husband Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and current Senator from Arizona, became outspoken proponents of changes to gun laws.

Susan Hileman (KOLD News 13)

Susan Hileman : Hileman was holding Christina-Taylor Green's hand when both were shot. Hileman was hit three times but survived. She was Green's neighbor and took her to the event.

Dorothy and George Morris (Morris Family)

George Morris: Morris was hit in his back and leg while trying to protect his wife Dorothy, who died from her injuries.

Mary Reed

Mary Reed: When the shooter approached Reed and her daughter, Reed confronted him and was shot three times. She became a gun control lobbyist.

Pam Simon (KOLD News 13)

Pam Simon: Simon was the outreach coordinator on Gifford's staff. Despite being seriously injured, she started talking to the public about the shooting a week after it happened. She worked for years to get a permanent memorial built in Tucson.

Mavy and Dorwan Stoddard.

Mavy Stoddard: Mavy’s husband Dorwan died. When the shooting started, Dorwan protect Mavy by laying on top of her when the shooting started. She was wounded in the attack.

James Tucker: Tucker was shot twice. In a column written for the Tucson Sentinel in 2014, Tucker said people at the shopping center saved his life.

Kenneth Veeder: Veeder was shot once in his leg but is credited as a hero by many. He grabbed the suspect’s gun and prevented more deaths.

The Shooter

Jared Lee Loughner (Source: Pima County Sheriff)

Jared Lee Loughner was convicted in federal court and was sentenced to seven life terms plus 140 years.

Loughner was convicted after agreeing to a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to 19 counts including the attempted assassination of Giffords.

The deal guaranteed he will spend the rest of his life in prison, but it also took the death penalty off the table.

Federal Judge Larry Burns said that Loughner was not insane at the time of the shooting and that it was premeditated. "He knew what he was doing," Burns said.