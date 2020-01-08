PHOTOS: The victims, survivors of the Jan. 8 shooting

• Phyllis Schneck, 79: Schneck, originally from New Jersey, was a homemaker for much of her life, reported the Los Angeles Times. From the story: “She centered her world on her three children, seven grandchildren, her 2-year-old great-grandchild, and her husband, Ernie Schneck Sr., who was the brother of her childhood best friend. She did administrative work for a time at Fairleigh Dickinson University, but was mainly devoted to community work and raising her children, her daughter said.”