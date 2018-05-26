KOLD HERO: Larry Hecker still inspiring others

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Larry Hecker turns 95 in just a few weeks. However, he's busy around the clock at work and inspiring others.
"He's the most inspiring person I've ever seen walk into this gym," said Kory Faber, owner of Bion Crossfit.
"Everytime I see Larry I ask him how he's doing - and he always says 110 percent," he added.
Hecker spent 20 years in the military.
When he moved in Tucson, he wanted to find a gym to help him stay active. He works out one hour a day, three times a week. He says in three months, he's noticed big changes in his life.
"I don't wear a hearing aid anymore," he said. "I feel better, there's more energy, I sleep better and I generally feel like I am 20 years younger," said Hecker.
While he improves himself, Hecker's trainer says he's inspiring for everyone in the gym.
"It takes guys to walk into this gym, especially at 94", said Momo Hauser. "He's doing such a great job, I'm very proud of him."
Hecker says his message is simple.
"I'd like to show older people - in their 70s and 80s - that there is a long life ahead if they take advantage," he said.
