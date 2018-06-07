KOLD HEROES: Gift of life brings cousins closer together

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Before Nicholas Badalamenti starts his sophomore year at Northern Arizona, he's headed to Pittsburgh to help his cousin a big way.
Badalamenti is donating part of his kidney to Sarah Foreman, who has cystic fibrosis.
"I love my family, I love my cousin very much," Badalamenti said.
The two have been close for years and enjoy playing video games.
Badalamenti said that bond will only get stronger.
"I'm relieved that she has what she needed and going forward it helps her get healthy," he said. "I'm happy I'm able to help her out."
Foreman was diagnosed when she was 3 years old.
Part of her liver has been damaged and this transplant will help deal with some of that.
"I have bad days, but it's my life," Foreman said. "It really means a lot to me that he's doing this for me."
Badalamenti said he's looking forward to what's ahead for Foreman.
He said he feels blessed to be able to help his cousin in such a big way.
A YouCaring account set up for Sarah has reached its goal. You can learn more about Sarah and what's ahead by clicking here.
