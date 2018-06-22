KOLD HEROES: Lucia and Tyler Miller

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -
Lucia and Tyler Miller say they're ready for the second year of the Renaissance Academy of Tucson to start. The school is dedicated to helping middle and high school students with special needs get the extra help they need. Lucia calls it her "dream school".
"As soon as I took my first special education class, I know this was my calling. I knew this is what I'm supposed to do," she says.
Lucia says she worked after the public school classes she taught to come up with the idea for the school and get the place started. She hasn't looked back since.
"This is definitely the best decision I ever made," she says.
Tyler, her husband, said he was on board the moment Lucia asked. He had successful careers in firefighting and retail management, and dropped everything to help.
"It's rewarding, and more than money can give you," he says.
His wife says none the school wouldn't be helpful if Tyler wasn't involved.
"He was my rock and he made sure I knew I was doing the right thing and he was that support system that made this all possible," she says.
The Millers make them available to the students when school isn't in session. They say it's important to let the kids know they're available, and they'll always be there.
