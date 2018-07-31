KOLD Hero: Roberto Veyeia

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Roberto Veyeia says his goal is to make the lives of those who need help, better. It's something he's been doing in a Tucson community for decades.
"It marks my heart," he said.
For the past 15 years, Veyeia has fostered at least 30 kids! He teaches them love, compassion and gives them the support they need.
"These kids need a lot of help and that's what we try to do, give them an opportunity," said Veyeia.
While doing that, he involves the community he's called home for decades. The quiet mid-town Miracle Manor Neighborhood has seen the impact of this. Veyeia gets his foster kids involved in park cleanup, helping out at the library, and organizing events for the neighborhood. That's something his neighbors say does a lot for the morale of everyone around him.
"He shows a positive impact because other people see what he's doing and how it affects all of them," said Henry Johnson. He lives just across the street from Veyeia.
"Not only does he help the Miracle Manor neighborhood, he also helps the individuals," he said.
Veyeia says despite all he's done, there are many other kids that need help in southern Arizona. That's why he wants anyone who can, to look into becoming a foster parent.
"The kids know we have a chance to save lives," he said.
