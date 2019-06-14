Tucson Expo Gun Show

Tucson Expo Gun Show
Vendors displaying and selling their firearms.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 14, 2019 at 1:35 PM MST - Updated June 14 at 1:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From June 15-16 the Tucson Expo Gun show will be held at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E Irvington Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714.

An estimate of 120 vendors from around the country will be in attendance and they’ll be displaying Modern Firearms, Antique Firearms, Knives, Hunting Rifles, Gun Parts, Indian Artifacts, Indian Jewelry, Antique Indian Art, Mountain Men Collectables and Contemporary Crafts, Old West Memorabilia, Cleaning Supplies, Militaria, Huge Selection of Ammunition, Collectables, and much more.

Prices

General Admission: $12

Vendor Table: $85

Vendor Wall Table: $95

Hours

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm

Sunday: 9:00am-3:00pm

The event is promoted by AZ Gun Radio and can provide more information.

AZ Gun Radio

Phone: (650) 520-6002

Email: info@azgunradio.com

Website: http://azgunradio.com

