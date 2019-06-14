TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From June 15-16 the Tucson Expo Gun show will be held at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E Irvington Rd, Tucson, AZ 85714.
An estimate of 120 vendors from around the country will be in attendance and they’ll be displaying Modern Firearms, Antique Firearms, Knives, Hunting Rifles, Gun Parts, Indian Artifacts, Indian Jewelry, Antique Indian Art, Mountain Men Collectables and Contemporary Crafts, Old West Memorabilia, Cleaning Supplies, Militaria, Huge Selection of Ammunition, Collectables, and much more.
Prices
General Admission: $12
Vendor Table: $85
Vendor Wall Table: $95
Hours
Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm
Sunday: 9:00am-3:00pm
The event is promoted by AZ Gun Radio and can provide more information.
AZ Gun Radio
Phone: (650) 520-6002
Email: info@azgunradio.com
Website: http://azgunradio.com
