WATCH: Rare white-nosed coatimundi spotted near Fort Huachuca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - AZ Game & Fish tweeted out a video of a white-nosed coatimundi near Fort Huachuca, July 16.
This Arizona native is part of the raccoon family and likes to travel in large groups of up to 30 individuals, made up of only females.
Males are solitary and only meet with females during mating season.
AZ Game & Fish explained that the white-nosed coati is the only species that you will find in southwestern North America, mostly in southern Arizona.
