Arizona football to name practice fields in honor of Tomey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona football program will honor former coach Dick Tomey, who passed away in May, by naming its outdoor practice fields after him.
The Dick Tomey Football Practice Fields, adjacent to the Davis Sports Center, will be dedicated later this season. A date for the dedication has not yet been announced.
Tomey is the Wildcats’ winningest head coach with a 95-64-4 record in 14 seasons.
“Our Wildcat family is proud to honor Coach Tomey in a very special way,” said Vice President/Director of Athletics, Dave Heeke. “His legacy at the University of Arizona touched the lives of many and still resonates to this day. This tribute to an icon will forever embody his tremendous spirit and everlasting love for his players, the program, the university and the community.”
Those close to the legendary coach say the honor is appropriate.
Tomey’s wife, Nanci Kincaid, said, “The practice field is where sweat and tears are shed, seeds of triumph are planted, magic firsts happen, and lifetime bonds are forged among teammates. There is nothing easy about the practice field. Here, the work ethic is honed, character is developed and resilience is essential. ... There is not a more fitting way to honor Dick Tomey.”
His son, Rich, said, “He would be truly honored with this dedication. It’s exactly spot-on.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.