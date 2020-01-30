Tucson Gem and Mineral Show to kick off this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Gem Show officially kicks off this weekend, however many vendors at the Globex Gem and Mineral Show began selling their treasures Wednesday.
Tents as far as the eye can see are filled with gems and minerals from across the globe.
“The rocks come from Afghanistan, the aquamarine and amethyst come from Brazil,” said Sam Akbri, a vendor from California.
Akbri sold beads, gems and jewelry at the Tuscon Gem Show for more than a decade and said it’s the customers who keep him coming back year after year.
Many customers said the show offers goods they can’t find anywhere else.
"This is our main buying trip of the year because they come from all over the world,” said Maria Celeste Cook, a gem buyer from Indiana.
Cook said she falls in love with the “magic” of the stones at the gem show.
"This is the place to come so that we can bring all the beautiful crystals and minerals back to our patrons back in Indiana and in the Midwest,” she said.
Besides crystals and minerals, customers can find vendors who sell other unique items such as magic wands or singing bowls.
"I've been a musician for a long time and I found these bowls that make beautiful music,” said Lacy Burns, a vendor selling singing bowls from Utah.
Burns said the bowls range in price from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars and are used for meditation, yoga and even decoration.
The Globex Gem and Mineral Show has more than 90 listed vendors and is open through Feb. 15.
