Suspect arraigned in connection with shooting of young Tucson girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a host of charges in connection with a double shooting earlier this month that left a young Tucson girl fighting for her life.
Dandre Lakeith Williams was arraigned Monday, Feb. 24, on 15 charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Williams, 25, was arrested Feb. 3 after he crashed into a police cruiser near Stella and Kolb roads.
According to court documents, Williams was the driver of the vehicle involved in a double shooting one day before.
A 5-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were found shot at an apartment complex on Woodland Avenue.
Authorities said the young girl, who was shot while riding in a car with her grandmother, is not related or connected to Williams in any way. The Tucson Police Department said the other victim was the target of the shooting.
As of Monday, Feb. 24, the young girl was in critical condition while the 24-year-old man was in stable condition.
According to the paperwork from the TPD, an AR-15 variant was thrown from the driver’s window of the car Williams was driving. A passenger in the vehicle told police Williams was driving when the rifle was thrown from the car.
Police said when they searched Williams’ home, they found 26 grams of meth in a drawer along with his clothes.
Williams, who is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $150,000 bond, has a case management conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Williams is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess weapons. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, he was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a 2012 burglary in Pima County.
