Tucson Unified School District steps up cleaning procedures to help prevent potential COVID-19 spread

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District is taking precautions against the coronavirus. District officials are supplying classrooms with disinfectant spray for teachers to use on high-touch areas.
“It’s an added defense against the coronavirus and all other bacterial elements,” TUSD Operations Solutions Coordinator Jana Sanchez said.
She said teachers will use the cleaner on door handles, desks and other areas students touch most often.
"We just want to make sure that we are killing all the germs," Sanchez said. "As they touch and they share crayons, pencils, they're touching the tables, we want to make sure our students and staff are protected."
The cleaner is an added level of sanitation to the work custodians do on a regular basis.
Sanchez said classrooms will continue practicing this new cleaning procedure for as long as needed.
"We are constantly stocking the product, and we have communication out to our schools where if they run out, they know that they can contact us and we will replenish their supply," she said.
TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo explained precautions and procedures the district is following amid the coronavirus outbreak in a letter.
The district recommends preventative measures such as proper hand washing, using hand sanitizer, keeping children home when sick as well as avoiding touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands.
