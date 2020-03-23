Banner Health opens drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Banner Health announced a new procedure for Arizona patients to take advantage of drive-thru testing for COVID-19.
Patients with concerns about symptoms are being told to call 1-844-549-1851 to speak with a clinical team member, who will determine if testing is called for. The phone line will be staffed on Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If an individual meets CDC criteria for testing, they will be scheduled for an appointment at one of Banner’s new drive-through sites. There is currently one site in Tucson.
The news release follows:
Banner Health opens COVID-19 specimen collection sites
Drive-through locations in Arizona will see patients by appointment only
PHOENIX (March 23, 2020) – Banner Health today announced a new process for COVID-19 specimen collection in Arizona. Those with concerns about COVID-19 symptoms or exposure can now call Banner Health at 1-844-549-18-51 to speak with a clinical team member to determine if testing is appropriate. The line will be staffed from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday.
If an individual meets CDC criteria for testing, they will be scheduled for an appointment at one of Banner’s new drive-through sites. There are three sites located in the Phoenix metropolitan area and one in Tucson. Several more are slated to open at a later date.
During a patient’s drive-through appointment, they will be asked to remain inside their vehicle. The patient will receive paperwork to complete. This includes a confirmation stating they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they agree to be tested and will self-isolate until Banner contacts them with their test results. After completing the paperwork, a Banner team member will swab inside their nose to collect a sample. This process takes 5-20 minutes. Once completed, the patient will be instructed to return home and isolate until they are contacted with their test results. Samples will be sent to Sonora Quest Laboratories for processing. Results will take roughly 3-5 days to return.
If test results are negative, the patient will be informed they can return to their normal daily routine if they are asymptomatic. It is recommended that they remain at home if they are still sick. While they may have tested negative for COVID-19, it is possible they have another illness that could spread to others. These patients are advised to manage symptoms at home and contact their primary care provider if they have any questions or concerns.
If the results are positive, Banner will notify the county and state health departments and provide the patient with next steps, which could include an additional quarantine period. Abiding by the quarantine period is extremely important to ensure the patient does not spread the virus to others.
IMPORTANT:
- A Banner health care provider will determine if someone needs to be tested. This will be done through a phone screening. Individuals cannot request the test and will only be tested if they meet testing criteria.
- Banner’s drive-through sites will not accept walk-ins. Everyone must be phone screened in advance and scheduled for an appointment. Those who arrive without an appointment will be asked to leave and call 1-844-549-1851 to complete the phone screening process.
If you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and believe you are experiencing a medical event that requires immediate attention, visit an emergency room for evaluation and treatment. Please put on a mask immediately upon arriving to protect other patients, visitors and health care workers.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND RESOURCES:
- Visit Banner’s COVID-19 webpage for the more information about COVID-19 and our testing process.
- Banner has an online symptom checker for those concerned about their symptoms.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.