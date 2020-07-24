Amphitheater Employees Told to Work From School During Remote Learning, Many Push Back

“I do not agree with the district’s decision to require all employees to work in person at their site when online learning begins,” said Nathan Davis, a candidate running for Amphitheater’s Governing Board. “Amphi employees should have the option, when possible, to work from home. While the coronavirus epidemic in Arizona does appear to be getting better, the disease is still a major a major health concern in our community. Our teachers, counselors, and all educators in Amphi are amazing professionals. Every single one of them learned so much so quickly about remote teaching last quarter. We should listen to our amazing Amphi employees and allow them to teach remotely from their home when online learning begins on August 10. As Governor Ducey said [on Thursday] during his press conference, we are safer at home.”