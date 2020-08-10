UArizona Report: Pandemic fuels rise in drug-related deaths

A: A multi-pronged approach that begins with first understanding individuals with substance use disorder and not judging individuals. CPAC supports the shift from the traditional, criminal justice and punishment approach to one that emphasizes treatment and support. This involves medications to help individuals treat their substance use disorder and surrounding them with a support team that includes psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, recovery support specialists, family and friends. Needed is more research, long-term care and education on helping those who suffer from substance use disorder. At CPAC, we are addressing these issues by achieving federal funds to start a paraprofessional program that will train individuals to support folks who use opioids and their families, including children, adolescents and parents. We are also submitting a Federal NIH Center Grant to study the central nervous system and the decision-making process of using illicit drugs as a method of preventing the onset of substance use disorder. Finally, we are working with clinical partners in testing novel, non-addictive efficacious pain medications in order to reduce or completely remove the need for opioids, and with partners in pediatrics and OB/GYN to help babies that suffer from neonatal abstinence and mothers with substance use disorder.