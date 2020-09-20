Former TPD officer charged with aggravated assault after supervisor reviews body camera footage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Police Department officer has resigned and is being charged following an incident he responded to on September 17, 2020.
At 7:20 p.m., officers from the Tucson Police Department Operations Division South were dispatched to 205 West Irvington Road at the Roy Laos Transit Center for a report of a fight between several individuals.
When officers arrived, they were advised by security that the suspects had already left the scene. At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers were dispatched back to the same location and were advised one of the suspects had returned.
A security guard pointed out the suspect and told officers he wanted him arrested for trespassing. As officers began to make contact, the adult male suspect laid face down on the ground and put his hands out. After officers put handcuffs on the suspect, they say he became uncooperative and started to resist.
The officers tried rolling the suspect on to his side, but he began yelling, kicking his feet and refused to give officers his name. Officer William Gallego responded to the scene to assist. Gallego recognized the suspect from a previous contact and called the suspect by his name. Officials say the suspect then spit on Gallego’s pant leg. Gallego then placed his boot on the back of the suspect’s head. He then walked to his vehicle to obtain a restraint device. When Gallego returned, he walked past the suspect and struck his head with his shin on two separate occasions. Officers were able to restrain the suspect’s legs, but he refused to stand and they carried him to their patrol car.
The suspect was then booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of Trespassing and one count of Failure to Identify. The suspect was not injured during the incident. On September 18, 2020, Gallego’s supervisor reviewed the body-worn camera footage as part of a standard review when force has been used by an officer. The sergeant noticed Gallego’s actions and notified his chain of command who also reviewed the footage and an internal criminal investigation into the incident has since launched.
Based on video evidence, investigators believe Gallego made intentional contact with the suspect’s head two different times while he was handcuffed on the ground. Detectives obtained probable cause for an arrest and on September 20, 2020, Gallego was booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of Aggravated Assault (13-1204 A4 – a class 6 felony).
Gallego resigned from the Tucson Police Department prior to being booked into jail. The former officer had been with the department for 16 years.
Additional details will be released as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.