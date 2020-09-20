Former TPD officer charged with aggravated assault after supervisor reviews body camera footage

The officers tried rolling the suspect on to his side, but he began yelling, kicking his feet and refused to give officers his name. Officer William Gallego responded to the scene to assist. Gallego recognized the suspect from a previous contact and called the suspect by his name. Officials say the suspect then spit on Gallego’s pant leg. Gallego then placed his boot on the back of the suspect’s head. He then walked to his vehicle to obtain a restraint device. When Gallego returned, he walked past the suspect and struck his head with his shin on two separate occasions. Officers were able to restrain the suspect’s legs, but he refused to stand and they carried him to their patrol car.