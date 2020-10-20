Swiping business from Seattle; luxury sportswear company relocating to Tucson

“I have had a long and very successful run in Seattle. But, in a matter of six months, Seattle was decimated by the riots. It’s unfortunate that we have a Mayor in City Hall that was not there for businesses to protect us from the looting. To this day, our business is still shut down there. So, we can’t wait to start moving,” said Rodolfo. “I have a passion for Tucson. People have asked me, ‘Why not Scottsdale, why not Phoenix?’ Here’s the thing; I really believe in Rio Nuevo. I think Rio Nuevo has a real eye on the economic development of Tucson. I think Sun Corridor and their team have great focus. Then of course, Dr. Robert Robbins who I have known, I thought ‘God, I couldn’t be involved with three better entities’, and they all happen to be right here in Tucson. This is where we want to be.”