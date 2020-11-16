Tucson 2021 Rodeo Parade canceled, officials cite COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The 2021 Tucson Rodeo Parade is latest event to be canceled due to covid-19 safety concerns. The announcement comes after the rodeo itself was officially canceled last week.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee, Inc. is postponing the Rodeo Parade until 2022 due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety of participants, spectators, and volunteers has always been paramount for the parade committee,” officials with the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee stated in a press release.
Rodeo parade committee members said the health guidelines they needed to meet for the large crowd just were not possible.
“Meeting those requirements is just not feasible when you’re going to have 150 to 200 thousand people lining the streets of Tucson, and each one needs 150 feet of space,” said Marshall Stewart, chairman of the Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee.
The decision to not have the parade was made during the committee’s Nov. 10 meeting with a majority vote, the press release said.
Stewart said the last time the Rodeo parade was canceled was decades ago in 1945 because of World War II.
“Other than that, we have had a parade every year,” he said.
The consistency of the parade has brought business to the south side of Tucson, especially for the Little Mexico Restaurant, which sits less than a mile from the rodeo grounds. The rodeo and parade make a great month for business.
“February is the best month of the year, the best. So, I’m going to be interested to see how much we’re going to lose,” said Pat Palomarez, owner of Little Mexico Restaurant.
While she was not shocked about the announcement for the parade after the rodeo itself was canceled, Palomarez said she is sad about the decision. Growing up in the area, the parade and rodeo have become a tradition for her.
“I was 13, (or) 14 years old, and I was in the parade, Apollo Junior High band,” she said. “It’s sad it’s going to be another year away, but I mean it is what it is. We’re all trying to do our best to stay healthy, stay safe.”
The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee said safety is always its top priority, and the safety of the public is no different. Palomarez said she hopes people will continue to be patient and support the committee through this tough decision.
The parade committee plans to continue to restore and overhaul its collection of wagons, coaches, and buggies in anticipation of the 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade. In addition, The Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum, which has been closed since March, plans to open in January, following the PCHD “Ready For You” program, ensuring a safe and healthy experience for museum visitors.
