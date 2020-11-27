Local pop-up market opens today in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Don’t spend all your money on in one place while Black Friday shopping because a new all-local pop-up shop is opening Friday in Tucson.
CULTIVATE Tucson is a place where residents can find a variety of small businesses, designers, non-profits and more. According to their website, the pop-up market strives to promote community growth and empower entrepreneurs to reach their greatest potential.
While shopping, consumers can also find local goods and art that helps fund community projects and non-profits across the southern Arizona region.
CULTIVATE Tucson opens Nov. 27 at the MSA Annex located at 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Building 1. Due to COVID-19 concerns, staff will be wearing mask at all times and guest are required to wear face coverings inside the pop-up.
Visit their website for hours of operation and a list of 2020 vendors.
