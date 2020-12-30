Diocese of Tucson to ring church bells in honor of lives lost from COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Diocese of Tucson is joining dioceses across the country in ringing church bells to remember and honor the more than 330,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.
The Diocese of Tucson will ring their bells from noon to 1 p.m. today.
“Church bells have long symbolized the joyful voice of our faith. In the midst of so much sickness, death, unemployment and sorrow, the ringing of bells today speaks of our solidarity with the suffering, our gratitude for the heroes who serve us nobly, and our hope for the coming New Year,” said Bishop Edward Weisenburger.
In Arizona, more than 8,647 have died due to the pandemic.
