Oro Valley Marketplace project construction expected to start this winter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction to revitalize the Oro Valley Market Place could begin as soon as this winter. The project will transition the Oro Valley Marketplace into the Oro Valley Village Center.
Jim Horvath, the founder Town West Realty, is leading the redevelopment. The group plans to build an entertainment district, three new hotels, park, pool, apartments and more.
“The addition to high-density residential will provide an infusion of people actually living on site - individuals and families,” said Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield.
He said the project will be a huge economic driver for the area.
“We rely on a sales tax, utility tax, construction tax, bed tax,” he said.
A positive boost after so many industries have struggled through the pandemic. Horvath said COVID hasn’t slowed the Oro Valley Village Center project but it has put emphasis on certain design plans.
“One of the things it did reaffirm is wanting that large outdoor dining,” he said. “We’ve referred to it as a beer garden, it’s really just an outdoor courtyard that’s shared by the three restaurants we would put there.”
He expects the entire project to cost around $330 million dollars. The project is expected to go before the Oro Valley town council for approval this summer. The first construction projects will include two hotels and a park.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.