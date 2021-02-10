State chooses University of Arizona for vaccination site

“The UA has been a wonderful partner with the County and the UA POD has been highly efficient, delivering more than 8,000 vaccines since it opened Jan. 20,” said Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson. “If this means there will be an increase in the number of vaccines coming to Pima County, then we will get more people vaccinated faster and get closer to bringing this terrible pandemic to end in southern Arizona. And if that is the case, I heartily thank Gov. Ducey for this assistance.”