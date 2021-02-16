BREAKING: Pima County to open vaccinations to 65 and up starting Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will allow people 65 and up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, Feb. 18.
The Pima County Health Department announced today that pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments will expand at County-supported sites to people over 65 beginning at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18. To pre-register, anyone in the eligible phases can follow the steps on the Department’s vaccine registration page.
This change marks the next step in opening availability to more residents after registration was opened to people 70 and older on Feb. 4. This change also helps to align requirements for Pima County supported vaccination sites with those of the new site at the University of Arizona run by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“We are continuing to meet or exceed our goals for moving through the priority groups and look forward to having the state’s new site to help us keep up that pace,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Health Department Director. “The 65 to 69 age group is going to be one of the biggest we have added thus far.”
So far in Pima County, nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to people in healthcare, education, and protective services professions and people age 70 and over according to the AZ Department of Health Services vaccine administration webpage. Health officials hope that the increased supply of vaccine doses recently promised by the federal government will allow the state to provide more doses to Pima County for distribution.
“There is still a great deal of demand for appointments among those 70 and older and along with our partners, we are working hard to continue being efficient in getting every dose we can out to our community,” Cullen said. “Right now, the factor limiting our ability to continue expanding eligibility remains the supply of vaccine. We have enough resources to continue accelerating our delivery. We just have to have the vaccine to do it.”
For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, go to the vaccine information webpage, or call 520-222-0119. The Call Center offers registration assistance to those who need it daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
