Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Marana student raises money for school band instruments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Marana student is keeping music alive at her school. Arizona’s Heart and Sol for this week is Grace Albrecht, a student at Estes Elementary.

Grace is known for her caring heart. So, when she found out some of the students in her class wouldn’t be able to be in band because they couldn’t buy their own instruments, she knew she had to do something about it.

“I was really sad because there were kids in my class who weren’t able to get an instrument because they couldn’t afford one and stuff like that,” Grace said.

Grace has been raising money to donate instruments to her class by selling bracelets that she makes out of rubber bands.

“I’ve raised almost $600, I believe. I’ve donated two percussion sets, two clarinets, two flutes, and two trumpets so far,” she said.

And like band class, Grace is just getting started. She hopes, through these donations, that anyone who wants to be in band can be. Simply because music matters.

“It gives you another way to express yourself. It’s there when you’re feeling down. Sometimes when you’re down, it’s there to lift you up,” Grace says.

Associate principal, Tracey Klell, says Grace is an example of a true leader because she leads with her heart.

“She’s absolutely amazing. She never ceases to amaze me. She’s super caring, goes out of her way to make sure everybody has what they need,” Klell said.

Tracey says when Grace told her about her idea to help her classmates in band, it made her so proud and even a little emotional.

“I just want everyone in Tucson to know what an amazing young girl she is. I want everyone in Tucson to know who she is and just this amazing story. I’m so proud of who she is,” Tracey adds.

To buy a bracelet to support Grace’s mission, reach out to Estes Elementary.

If you know someone who embodies Arizona’s Heart and Sol, nominate them here.

