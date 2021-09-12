San Diego State defeats Arizona 38-14 in Wildcats’ home opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Diego State came out swinging and connected on several huge plays for a 38-14 win over Arizona in the Wildcats’ home opener Saturday, Sept. 11.

Jordan Brookshire threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground for San Diego State (1-0).

Greg Bell ran wild for the Aztecs for 125 yards and a score. San Diego State added a touchdown on a blocked punt return.

San Diego State (2-0) was up 21-0 before the Wildcats got on the board with Gunner Cruz’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Berryhill III.

Arizona’s other touchdown came late in the game when Will Plummer connected with Tayvian Cunningham on a 7-yard pass.

Cruz passed for 70 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Plummer was 8-for-17 for 109 and the score.

Arizona (0-2), which was looking to snap a 13-game losing streak, hasn’t won since a 35-30 victory over Colorado on Oct. 5, 2019.

The Wildcats will host Northern Arizona next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and the game will be on the Pac-12 Networks.

