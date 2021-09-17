Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Tucson man transforming children’s lives through dance

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week KOLD News 13 is recognizing a Tucson man who is using the power of dance to transform children’s lives.

“Joey is unique and we tell the kids, you will never have another teacher like Joey again,” said Soleste Lupu, Joseph Rodgers’ wife.

Watch a rehearsal and you can see why Rodgers embodies the Heart & Sol of Arizona. He and his wife are giving children the gift of ballet.

“I’m really happy. I really wanted to come to ballet and learn how to do it so I’m just thankful that I got to,” said eight-year-old Jaleigha Berry.

Nine-year-old Avery Tena expressed her joy.

“I watch a lot of videos of ballet and it has been my dream to do it,” Tena said.

Dancing in the Streets Arizona welcomes all types of students. The nonprofit studio is making dreams come true whether a family can afford classes or not.

“At the beginning a lot of people said a ballet school in the city of south Tucson? You’re crazy. Well yeah I’m crazy but 14 years later we’re still here,” Rodgers said.

Through the years, they’ve seen many transformations.

“When I first started class I was very shy but I got used to it,” said seven-year-old Elanie Barron.

The goal is to break down cultural and societal barriers and enrich the children’s lives.

“Inclusive, diverse and it’s just wonderful. I’m so glad my kids are part of that,” said parent Adrienne Pallante.

Rodgers was presented with a gift card from our sponsor Casino Del Sol. If you have someone you think embodies the Heart & Sol of Arizona please nominate them, here.

DITSAZ will present two showings of The Nutcracker ballet this December.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Tucsonans died on Wednesday in a wreck near Picacho Peak.
UPDATE: Victims identified in wrong-way crash on I-10
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting near Oracle, Glenn
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges
Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley,...
Two facing child abuse charges after Oro Valley child suffered multiple fractures
The Phoenix Police Department said a man and woman were fatally shot after a massive manhunt on...
Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16
State working on new vaccine outreach
AZ has a new plan to get vaccine hesitant to comply
KOLD Fact Finders: Vaccine requirement process
FACT FINDERS: Could Arizona schools soon require the COVID vaccine?
Free COVID-19 saline tests are available for faculty, staff and students. Ten of these stations...
UArizona rolls out takeaway COVID-19 testing