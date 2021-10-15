Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Tucson couple preventing local pets from going hungry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, KOLD News 13 is recognizing a Tucson couple who volunteers around the clock to prevent local pets from going hungry.

Pat and Lowell Kaiser are dedicated volunteers at Cody’s Friends. It’s a charity that gives pet food to those in need, animal rescues and shelters.

“We could not do this program if it weren’t for people like Pat and Lowell,” said Amber Allen, the director of Cody’s Friends.

Cody’s Friends works with nearly fifty organizations around southern Arizona. This includes food pantries, soup kitchens, Native American tribes, police and fire departments. The non-profit distributed 1.5 million pounds of pet food last year.

Pat Kaiser said many people would skip meals and give their food to their pets if they had to.

“They would rather feed their animals their own food first than let their pets starve,” she said.

Her husband, Lowell Kaiser, said they’ve connected with many people in the community.

“It’s heartbreaking because we get to know them on a personal level,” he said.

The couple will skip vacations to spend their free time packing, handing out and even delivering dog and cat food.

“I’ll see on Facebook that Pat has invited her family over for a great dinner. After dinner she pulls out pet food and gallon bags and it’s a bag party. They just continue their goodness just keeps going on and on 24/7,” Allen said.

Their commitment is making a real difference in the community and helping pets stay with their owners.

“Especially with the homeless people. Most of them are just on hard times. They’re so thankful and grateful. It makes us feel like we’re doing something in return. We’ve had a good life and just want to give back something,” Pat said.

