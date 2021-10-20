Advertise
UPDATE: Woman dies after shooting near Dodge and Glenn in Tucson

Two people were shot near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street in Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 19.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were shot near Dodge Boulevard and Glenn Street in Tucson Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive around 4:30 p.m.

The TPD said a man and woman were shot and transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The woman has since passed away, officers said.

The investigation is ongoing and no information about a suspect is available at this time.

