Man may face charges following fatal five-vehicle crash in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead while another is fighting for his life and may face charges following a five-vehicle crash in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 9.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 22nd Street and Tucson Boulevard.

The TPD said 78-year-old Robert Charles Stewart was pulling out of a private driveway when his pickup truck was hit by another vehicle. Three other vehicles were struck, but no one in those vehicles were injured.

Stewart suffered life-threatening injuries and died at a local hospital, according to the TPD.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford F-150, suffered serious injuries and is in a local hospital. The TPD said the driver of the F-150 was impaired and speeding at the time of the crash.

The TPD said detectives believe impairment and failure to yield while exiting the driveway are the major contributing factors to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver of the F-150 has not been charged or cited due to his injuries.

