ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Nonprofit More Than A Bed provides essentials to foster and adoptive families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When More Than A Bed first started, they served five families.

Now they help close to 800 foster, kinship and adoptive families. That includes more than 2,300 children.

“We probably range anywhere from 25 to 40 new families per month,” said executive director Grace Stocksdale.

More Than A Bed is lined wall-to-wall with everything a child might need, all at no cost to the families.

“We provide everything from clothes to shoes to diapers to beds, new beds,” Stocksdale said. “We want every child to have a bed of their own.”

Stocksdale said they get most of their stock from donations, but they also buy new items whenever they can. She said it’s the best thing in the world to see smiles on the kids’ faces and the families are appreciative of what they’re getting.

Frances Sanchez has been shopping at More Than A Bed for three years after adopting her five grandchildren.

“Everything that is in my house is because of More Than A Bed and the donations that they give out,” she said. “I’ve been coming here and getting stuff for my kids.”

She said the holidays can be an especially tough time, but she knows the folks at More Than A Bed will be there to support her.

“I’ve been through hell and back, but I mean it’s this place that’s provided everything for my family and I just feel grateful because sometimes I can’t afford some of the things,: she said. “If I need it, we come here. This is a big blessing for all of u.”

More Than A Bed is always in need of essential items like diapers, socks and underwear for kids of all ages.

If you would like to donate, you can find more information HERE .

