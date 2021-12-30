Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona next year.
The rally will be at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in Florence on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. while Trump is set to deliver a speech starting at 7 p.m.
You can request tickets by clicking HERE.
