Former President Donald Trump to host rally in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former President Donald Trump will host a “Save America” rally in Arizona next year.

The rally will be at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in Florence on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. while Trump is set to deliver a speech starting at 7 p.m.

You can request tickets by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.