Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Tucson man helping veterans overcome PTSD

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, KOLD News 13 is recognizing a man who has become a symbol of hope in the Tucson community.

”PTSD is just a weird animal that you can’t control. Today can be a good day while tomorrow might not be so well,” said Heart and Sol recipient Mark Lacy.

He is a veteran and a survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting. He’s suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder but says in the hardest of times, it’s music that’s lifted him up

“We had several musicians who surrounded me and helped me in my early days of suffering,” he said. “We had just four musicians then and started getting a following.”

This led him to found Southern Arizona Musicians for Healing. The organization uses music therapy to help veterans suffering from PTSD and spread awareness to prevent suicide.

“That’s what helps me as a survivor it to help others because if people didn’t help me, I wouldn’t be here today” he said.

Most recently his organization began helping to rescue Afghan military members who worked with American veterans overseas.

“We’ll just try to give them the best we can as an organization and as a family,” he said.

They call it Mission 22 Restore Hope and have successfully gotten out a family of six who was threatened by the Taliban. Through all his efforts one thing is clear, Lacy has become a light for others despite the dark times he’s endured. His organization has started making suicide awareness coins to symbolize their message.

“There are just so many people that tell us their stories and say they pull this out, rub it and say it’s not that bad,” he said.

Our Heart and Sol recipient was given a $300 gift card from our sponsor Casino Del Sol. If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Arizona,” please nominate them, here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaxon Collins, 18
Police: Arizona teen drunk, speeding, making out with woman before fatal crash
The Tucson Police Department said Officer Ryan Remington has been terminated for a fatal...
Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting man in mobility scooter
Pima County has fired 22 from the sheriff’s department
Pima County has fired 22 corrections officers, jail staffers
A motorcycle wreck has diverted traffic on Tucson's east side.
UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle wreck on Tucson’s east side
The crash happened at Milepost 273 on Tuesday, Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of...
UPDATE: Man killed after running onto Interstate 10 near Houghton

Latest News

Bringing attention to largely undiagnosed illness
Tucson children’s research center bringing attention to largely undiagnosed illness
Researchers study undiagnosed illnesses in kids
Researchers study undiagnosed illnesses in kids
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
At least one person was killed in a roll-over crash in Picture Rocks early Thursday, Jan. 6.
At least one dead in rollover crash in Picture Rocks