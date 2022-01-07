ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Tucson man helping veterans overcome PTSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week, KOLD News 13 is recognizing a man who has become a symbol of hope in the Tucson community.

”PTSD is just a weird animal that you can’t control. Today can be a good day while tomorrow might not be so well,” said Heart and Sol recipient Mark Lacy.

He is a veteran and a survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting. He’s suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder but says in the hardest of times, it’s music that’s lifted him up

“We had several musicians who surrounded me and helped me in my early days of suffering,” he said. “We had just four musicians then and started getting a following.”

This led him to found Southern Arizona Musicians for Healing . The organization uses music therapy to help veterans suffering from PTSD and spread awareness to prevent suicide.

“That’s what helps me as a survivor it to help others because if people didn’t help me, I wouldn’t be here today” he said.

Most recently his organization began helping to rescue Afghan military members who worked with American veterans overseas.

“We’ll just try to give them the best we can as an organization and as a family,” he said.

They call it Mission 22 Restore Hope and have successfully gotten out a family of six who was threatened by the Taliban. Through all his efforts one thing is clear, Lacy has become a light for others despite the dark times he’s endured. His organization has started making suicide awareness coins to symbolize their message.

“There are just so many people that tell us their stories and say they pull this out, rub it and say it’s not that bad,” he said.

