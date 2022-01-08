CoreCivic takes over housing some Arizona inmates

Advertise
La Palma Correctional Center, which can house 3,060 detainees, was taken over by CoreCivic.(Cronkite News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry selected CoreCivic, a company that operates private prisons, to house more than 2,000 inmates at La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy.

Department officials say this is the latest step in their plan to deactivate the aging Florence prison, the state’s oldest correctional facility. The Florence prison opened in 1904, and officials estimate it will cost more than $500 million to keep it ope over the next three years.

“This move will save Arizona taxpayer dollars,” said department director David Shinn was quoted as saying in a news release. Not only is this a significant cost saving to the state, but it allows ADCRR to redeploy staff to our complexes making it safer for both staff and inmates.”

Shinn said CoreCivic has been a “dependable” partner of the department since 2012. The company currently operates the Red Rock Correctional Center, also in Eloy, which also houses nearly 2,000 inmates.

CoreCivic was selected by the state after a competitive process that included one other company. The rate per bed, per day, at CoreCivic’s La Palma is contracted at $85.12 for each inmate.

The contract will also gives the state more flexibility for inmate movement and allows readjustments according to the inmate population.

The contract was signed on Dec. 29 and lasts five years, with the option to extend for an additional five years.

