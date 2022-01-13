ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Couple uses love for bikes, community to make a difference

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week we’re recognizing a Tucson couple that’s dedicated to paying it forward.

“When people come through our doors with their bicycles. It’s not always about the bicycle. A lot of time it’s about the people,” said Jessie Menard, the Heart and Sol recipient.

After just one visit it’s easy to see this mom-and-pop shop is doing much more than simply repairing bikes. Taking care of others is what the owners, Jessie and Gary Menard of Pima Street Bicycles, do best.

“We have a lot of customers who have been dealt a bum hand and need a little help. It’s our passion to help people. To combine that with the bikes, we were able to just mesh together a great team to take care of the folks,” Gary Mernard said.

Many people rely on their bike as their only mode of transportation. The Menard’s have tubes and tires set aside specifically to help those in need. They’ve fixed countless bikes for people who couldn’t afford to get them repaired.

“I always say and truly believe, we treat every person and every customer that comes through that door the way we want to be treated. To me, that’s a heck of a concept.”

Helping people in need is something she learned early on in her childhood.

“We donate to the salvation army because they helped my family when I was growing up as a kid. If it wasn’t for the salvation army, I wouldn’t have had Christmas or thanksgiving. Now we can pay it forward,” she said.

They’re dedicated to restoring broken bikes while restoring positivity into the world.

“It never costs to be kind. It never does. We need more people in this world and in this town to be kind to one another especially now,” she said.

Our Heart and Sol recipient was given a $300 gift card from our sponsor Casino Del Sol. If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Arizona,” please nominate them, here .

