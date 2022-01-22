ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Tucson woman visiting Vegas returns woman’s wallet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This week we’re recognizing a woman who believes honestly is always the best policy.

Mireya Baldenegro and her husband were in Las Vegas for the weekend when they stopped at a 7-Eleven.

“So, I went into the restroom and then I saw this wallet there,” said Mireyo Baldenegro, the Heart and Sol recipient.

She felt bad for looking inside the wallet but wanted to find out who it belonged to. In it, she found a phone number.

“I did find a lot of stuff in there. I mean her whole live is in that wallet,” Baldenegro said.

Mireya is talking about Karen Soumas, a Las Vegas resident.

“My medical cards, my ID, my military ID, my driver’s license, credit card, debit card, everything was in there,” Soumas said.

She had stopped at the 7-Eleven on her way to babysit her grandson, Ezra.

“And when I realized it [her wallet] wasn’t there, I pulled over and literally ripped the seats out of my car,” Soumas said.

She backtracked and called all the places she was at earlier.

“And I called the 7-Eleven and the lady checked the bathroom and there was nothing,” Soumas said.

But then moments later, a Tucson number called.

“She was crying, and I am like please do not feel like that! Your wallet is safe,” Baldenegro said.

Baldenegro met up with Soumas and gave her the wallet, along with a hug.

“I took the wallet, and I was shaking. I tried to give her some money I tried to give him $20 and her $20. Merry Christmas and thank you, and she was like ‘nope,’” Baldenegro said.

Baldenegro thought she was doing a lighthearted story on the missing wallet going back to its owner. She did not know that Soumas nominated her as an Arizona Heart and Sol.

“Thank you. Thank you, Karen. I do not want to cry. Wow! Thank you,” Soumas said.

Baldenegro was given a $300 gift card from our sponsor Casino Del Sol. If you have someone you think embodies the “Heart and Sol of Arizona,” please nominate them, HERE .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.