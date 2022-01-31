Plumbers experiencing spike in calls for frozen pipes as temperatures drop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Plumbers across southern Arizona are busy as cold temperatures are causing pipes to freeze.

As temperatures drop, some pipes are freezing, bursting, and leaving a big mess. Frank Lundin, director of creativity for Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Tucson, said calls have increased just within the past week.

“Lately we’ve averaged around three calls a day. We received 15 just last week,” Lundin said.

Lundin said they believe the increase in calls is due to the number of people traveling this year.

“More people are coming to Tucson, traveling. Last year we didn’t see as many snowbirds due to COVID,” Lundin said.

To keep your pipes safe from a hard freeze, Lundin said you need to wrap, drain or allow your pipes to drip slowly. He said that constant movement will eliminate the risk of freezing altogether.

“Turn your hose bib on outside, keep something running inside overnight. Just a little bit, let it warm up and you’ll be fine. You’ll lose a couple gallons instead of a couple hundred or thousand,” Lundin said.

You can keep pipes wrapped year-round, but make sure you’re checking on them frequently, especially if you’re using a freeze protector. Harsh weather, such as monsoon, or wildlife can create wear and tear during the summer months.

“Just replace them when needed. Everything is pretty cheap, and you can find them at hardware stores,” Lundin said. “You can also use a towel or plastic bag, but make sure they’re secured tight.”

