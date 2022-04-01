Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: ‘Bookbike’ spreads literacy across southern Arizona

Bookbike spreads love of reading
Bookbike spreads love of reading(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:04 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization that is going above and beyond in the community.

In this week’s, the winner is keeping literacy alive, through the ‘bookbike.’

One Tucson librarian has put the books on wheels to spread the love of reading across the community.

It’s a bike....carrying books! Call it the bookbike.

Pima county librarian Karen Greene started the program, seeing the need for more reading across the county. Now she’s on the move, bringing books to underserved communities.

“We’re celebrating our 10th anniversary this year. We have 3 of them that go out within a 5 mile radius of the main library, the South Tucson library, and the Columbus library,” says Greene.

Like everything else, the pandemic also took its toll on the book bike.

“It really just sat, it was very sad. And we just started going out again in February so we really just got rolling again.”

Around 98,000 books have been given out thanks to the Bookbike.

And Greene’s hard work has not gone unnoticed. It’s work that takes lots of love.

In partnership with Casino Del Sol, KOLD presented Greene with this week’s heart and sol award, and a $300 gift card.

Greene hopes to continue to grow the Bookbike program, and says volunteers are always welcomed.

“My tag line is world domination by book bike, so by keeping the word out about the book bike, people hear about it and other library systems hear about it and the more book bikes that we can have out there, the better!”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
A body was found in a burning home near Silverlake Road and Santa Cruz Lane in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Hot plate may have caused fatal fire near Silverlake, Santa Cruz Lane
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: More than a dozen displaced by three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
A pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road in...
Pedestrian dies after being hit near Speedway, Kolb in Tucson
A man and woman on a tandem bike were hit by a truck on Ajo Way Wednesday, March 30.
UPDATE: Two bicyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Local artist brings life to the community
University of Arizona receives nearly $6 million to grow cybersecurity workforce
University of Arizona receives nearly $6 million to grow cybersecurity workforce
Several departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums in the...
Dangerous, deadly day in southern Arizona following shootings, crashes and fires
An elderly Tucson woman was found dead following a house fire late Wednesday, March 30.
UPDATE: Elderly woman found dead following house fire in Tucson