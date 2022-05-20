ARIZONA’S HEART & SOL: Dog rescue focuses on pets with medical needs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the last two years, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have been recognizing those making a difference in our community.

This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Arizona Desert Rotti & Pals Rescue, which helps pets with special medical needs.

You can help the group out by going to http://azdesertrotti.com/ and www.facebook.com/azdesertrottis .

You can nominate the hero in your life by going to https://www.kold.com/page/heart-sol/ .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.