ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Reach For It Of Tucson providing help, housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For more than two years, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have been recognizing those making a difference in our community.

This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Reach For It Of Tucson, which helps veterans with no housing as well as non-veterans who have past convictions and addictions.

You can donate to Reach For It Of Tucson by going to https://reachittucson.com/

You can nominate the hero in your life by going to https://www.kold.com/page/heart-sol/ .

