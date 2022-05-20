ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Reach For It Of Tucson providing help, housing
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For more than two years, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have been recognizing those making a difference in our community.
This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Reach For It Of Tucson, which helps veterans with no housing as well as non-veterans who have past convictions and addictions.
You can donate to Reach For It Of Tucson by going to https://reachittucson.com/
