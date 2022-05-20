Advertise
ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Tucson Family Food Project fighting food insecurity

Tucson Family Food Project battles food insecurity for children in southern Arizona.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For more than two years, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have been recognizing those making a difference in our community.

This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Tucson Family Food Project, which battles food insecurity for children in southern Arizona.

You can donate to the Tucson Family Food Project by going to https://www.thetucsonfamilyfoodproject.org/

You can nominate the hero in your life by going to https://www.kold.com/page/heart-sol/.

