ARIZONA’S HEART AND SOL: Jose Delgado giving back to students in Bisbee

This week’s Arizona Heart & Sol is Jose Delgado, a retired teacher who volunteers at Greenway School in Bisbee.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol have been recognizing those making a difference in our community.

Not only does he help the students with math, reading, and writing, he frequently plans hands-on science experiments that the students really enjoy.

Delago was presented with a $300 gift card from Casino Del Sol, as all Arizona Heart & Sol winners are.

“Oh, my gosh,” said “Thank you so much. I’m sure a lot of this could be (put) right back in the classroom.”

You can nominate the hero in your life by going to https://www.kold.com/page/heart-sol/.

