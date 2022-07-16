Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Angel Charity for Children volunteer collects gifts for kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we introduce you to one of the angels watching over Tucson.

Kellie Terhune Neely is a retired marketing executive with a career that spanned nearly four decades. She works closely with local nonprofits and childrens’ organizations.

“One of the common threads that I found was they all led back to Angel Charity for Children working every single day, visiting local businesses and collecting gifts,” she said.

Neely says she’s one of 200 angels who are volunteering. Several of her fellow volunteers have children who have benefitted from the organizations Angel Charity for Children supports.

“And so they in turn, you know, volunteer to help raise funds and to see all the children that have been helped and watching those children and families grow has been rewarding,” she said.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol presented Neely with a $300 gift card.

“This is going to make a huge difference to children in our community. I don’t think I’m going to retire from retirement,” she said. “This will always be a part of my being and giving back. Children are at the heart and soul of our community.

