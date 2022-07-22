Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving.

Rhonda Jo Murphy works at Fairwinds - Desert Point, a leisure care company. According to Murphy, water aerobics is one of the best exercises for mature bodies.

“I actually had polio when I was four years old. So my mother and doctor started me on ice-skating and dancing,” she said. “One of my teachers got me an audition with the San Francisco Ballet and I happened to get in and never looked back.”

But it wasn’t until she started working with senior adults, she said, that she found her passion.

“Every single person here is fighting some kind of health issue. Physical activity helps whatever they’re battling,” she said.

According to Murphy, one of the best exercises is strength training. Many residents, including her, live with osteoporosis, and weights are the only thing their bodies respond to.

“It makes them feel like they’ve done something for themselves,” she said.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, Murphy was given a $300 gift card.

If you know someone who exemplifies Arizona’s Heart & Sol, submit a nomination on our website.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.