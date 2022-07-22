Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:20 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 partners with Casino Del Sol to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we introduce you to a Tucsonan who’s dedicated to keeping southern Arizona’s seniors moving.

Rhonda Jo Murphy works at Fairwinds - Desert Point, a leisure care company. According to Murphy, water aerobics is one of the best exercises for mature bodies.

“I actually had polio when I was four years old. So my mother and doctor started me on ice-skating and dancing,” she said. “One of my teachers got me an audition with the San Francisco Ballet and I happened to get in and never looked back.”

But it wasn’t until she started working with senior adults, she said, that she found her passion.

“Every single person here is fighting some kind of health issue. Physical activity helps whatever they’re battling,” she said.

According to Murphy, one of the best exercises is strength training. Many residents, including her, live with osteoporosis, and weights are the only thing their bodies respond to.

“It makes them feel like they’ve done something for themselves,” she said.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, Murphy was given a $300 gift card.

If you know someone who exemplifies Arizona’s Heart & Sol, submit a nomination on our website.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates a suspicious death west of Tucson on Bopp...
Suspicious death in Tucson Estates determined to be hit-and-run
Man found shot near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wrong-way collision turns deadly near I-19 and Ajo Way
UPDATE: Man charged after wrong-way crash near Interstate 19, Ajo Way in Tucson
Arizona Public Service crews are working Wednesday, July 20, to restore power for more than 330...
Hundreds without power, US 191 closed after damaging storm in Cochise County
Tucson Police Department detectives believe the suspect vehicle was eastbound on Irvington Road...
Police release photos of car possibly involved in hit and run

Latest News

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman aims to keep senior adults active
Barbara Waters
Silver Alert issued for missing Yuma woman
UPDATE: Missing Pima County man found safe
Ostrich ranch sustains damage from monsoon storm
Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch hit by weekend storms, owners working to keep animals safe with no power