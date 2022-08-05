Advertise
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Group uses books to give children in need a ‘happily ever after’

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Every week, KOLD News 13 and Casino Del Sol partner to highlight a person or organization going above and beyond in the community.

This week, we’re recognizing someone who is using her love of literature to help children in need.

Jennifer Dillon is the founder of Southern Arizona Book Heroes, which collects children’s books for public services, like police, to give to kids who need them.

For her, Dillon said, reading was a saving grace.

“I, personally, was taken away from my family when I was 13 due to abuse, and I was put in an emergency shelter and there was a bookshelf there.” she said. “I would hide in a corner and just read books upon books, because it was my gateway from a negative childhood and it brought me into a happily ever after.”

Last year, she said, her group delivered 92 bags and this year’s goal tops 150.

On behalf of Casino Del Sol, Dillon was presented with a $300 gift card.

“Southern Arizona Book Heroes is so much more than just handing a book,” she said. “It’s about hope, healing for some people and to calm them.”

For more information about Southern Arizona Book Heroes, click here.

