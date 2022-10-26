Advertise
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene

Sierra Vista police are hoping someone can identify the woman who was wearing these glasses when she was struck by two vehicles that had crashed near Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard Oct. 22.(Sierra Vista Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene.

The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.

Sierra Vista police are hoping someone can identify the woman who was wearing these glasses when she was struck by two vehicles that had crashed.(Sierra Vista Police Department)

The woman is described as white, approximately 60 years old. She is 5-feet, 7-inches tall with blue eyes and gray/light-brown hair. She had no teeth and did not have dentures in her mouth when she was struck. She has no scars, marks or tattoos. She was wearing a green T-shirt with a pocket on the left breast, Levi Strauss blue jeans, Elle brand glasses and no shoes or jewelry.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call Det. John Andela at 520-452-7500.

